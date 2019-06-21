July 4th fireworks permits available for Maui

The County of Maui’s Department of Fire and Public Safety announces the sale of July 4th fireworks beginning on Saturday, June 29, 2019 and ending on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

A fireworks permit is not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground.

However, a fireworks permit is required for the use of fire crackers.

The following are details for fireworks permits.

• Each permit costs $25.00 payable by check/money order to the County of Maui. Cash will be accepted at the Fire Prevention Bureau.

• Each permit allows a purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of fire crackers

• There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person

• Permit applicants must be 18 years or older and show proof of age at the time of permit processing

*Permits will be available from June 29 thru July 4, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following locations:



CENTRAL MAUI

Fire Prevention Bureau – 313 Manea Pl. Waikapu Consolidated Baseyard

*County Offices are closed on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in observance of the 4th of July Holiday.

A limited number of fireworks permits will be available at the following location:



KAHULUI

• Phantom Fireworks, front parking lot of Queen Kaahumanu Center, 275 West Kaahumanu Ave.

The Maui Fire Department also would like to remind residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

• Fireworks can only be legally set off from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the 4th of July

• Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.00

• Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

• It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

• It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

• It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

• It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

• It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

• It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

• It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.



Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

• Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

• Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

• Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

• Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

• Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.



Public Aerial Fireworks Display Locations:



• Lahaina 4th of July Fireworks

Offshore barge along Front Street, Lahaina Maui

July 4, 2019 – begins approx. 8:00 p.m.

• 26th Annual Lanai Pineapple Festival

Dole Park, Awalua Ave., Lanai

July 6, 2019 – begins approx. 8:30 p.m.

The use of fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July is a privilege that Maui residents continue to enjoy.

Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries.

Please remember to do the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety.

The best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place, leave fireworks to the professionals!

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at (808) 876-4690 or refer to the Hawaii Revised Statutes 132D at http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrs2006/Vol03_Ch0121-0200D/HRS0132D/HRS_0132D-.HTM

