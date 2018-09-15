Job seekers in the driver's seat at upcoming WorkForce Career Fair

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - More than 325 businesses and government agencies will be hiring at the WorkForce Career Fair as employers struggle to fill openings in a persistent, record-low unemployment market.

A number of new employers will be attending, including United Airlines, Kona Brewing Company, Queen’s Medical Center, Ground Transport, the Federal Detention Center and Adventist Health Castle.

The fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

“September is when retail stores, hotels and restaurants need to staff up for the holidays, and it’s a great opportunity for job seekers to make some extra money for Christmas, and possibly stay on in a permanent position after the holidays,” said Beth Busch, executive director of the fair. “In a 2-percent unemployment market, job seekers are in the driver’s seat. There will be lots of jobs to choose from.”

Hawaii Pacific Health is looking for high school graduates to fill 50 Patient Service Rep and Nurse Aide positions. Starting pay is $19-$20/hour.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has extended its Direct Hiring Authority mandate from critical to fill to all positions. This shortens the hiring time to only 60-90 days. They’ll also be hiring for their Apprentice Program. This program provides on-the-job training and employees will earn an Applied Trades Degree.

General admission to the event is $3; military, students and seniors with a valid ID will be admitted for $1. Attendees should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume. Job seekers who want to speed the hiring process should research companies and apply online before coming to the fair.

This event is sponsored by Bank of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific Health.

