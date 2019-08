HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a major show announcement!

Janet Jackson is making her way back to Hawaii for two nights.

She will be performing on Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21 at the Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents only on Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com