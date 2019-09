Jamba Juice is squeezing out part of its name. It’s now simply known as Jamba.

The Health Food Chain says the new name better reflects its menu, which has smoothies, bowls, sandwiches, and juices.

It’s part of a modernization plan for the company which also includes a new app, remodeled stores, and delivery options.

Jamba is also cutting sugars in some of its drinks and offering plant-based alternatives.

The company says it’s all to meet the changing habits of customers.