HONOLULU (KHON2)

The ridge of high pressure north of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken through Sunday night, resulting in lighter trades the next couple of days.

Locally strong trades will return by the middle of next week as the ridge of high pressure ridge rebuilds north of the area.

Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas, especially during the nights and early mornings.

Rainfall amounts, though, will be light.