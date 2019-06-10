Ironman announces new swim start protocol for 2019 World Championship

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Group company, announced today a new swim start protocol that will be implemented for the 2019 IRONMAN® World Championship.

For the first time, the world championship event will utilize a wave start that separates the field into 11 groups. Like in previous years, the professional men's field will start at 6:25 a.m., followed by the professional women's field at 6:30 a.m. The PC/Open Exhibition and Handcycle divisions will then begin their day at 6:35 a.m. The first age group wave will start at 6:55 a.m. and continue every 5 minutes until all athletes are in the water.

The decision to move to an extended wave start was made following a comprehensive analysis of athlete data with the goal of reducing peak athlete density flowing onto the bike course. The new start times will not change the existing cut off standards for the IRONMAN World Championship – 2:20 for the swim and 10:30 for the bike. Athletes will also still have to reach the finish line within 17 hours to be official finishers of the race.



New start times:

Time of Day Division 6:25 MPRO 6:30 FPRO 6:35 PC OPEN / HC 6:55 M18-39 7:00 M40-44 7:05 M45-49 7:10 M50+ 7:15 F18-39 7:20 F40-54 7:25 F55+ 7:30 Legacy



The IRONMAN World Championship is the ultimate and most iconic one-day test of body, mind and spirit with over 90,000 athletes competing to qualify at more than 40 global IRONMAN events each year. Last year's record-breaking race welcomed approximately 2,500 registered athletes from 82 countries, regions and territories, marking the largest international field in race history.



For more information about the event, please visit www.ironman.com/worldchampionship. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.