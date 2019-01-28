ʻIolani School earns top title at 26th Annual Hawai‘i Science Bowl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ʻIolani School will represent Hawai‘i at the National Science Bowl® competition held near Washington D.C. from April 26 to April 30, 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ʻIolani School will represent Hawai‘i at the National Science Bowl® competition held near Washington D.C. from April 26 to April 30, 2018.

Honolulu (KHON2) - From a competitive field of 20 teams from 14 high schools statewide, ʻIolani School garnered the championship title at the 26th Hawai‘i Science Bowl on Jan. 26 at the Honolulu Community College. They will move on to represent Hawai‘i at the National Science Bowl® competition from April 25 to April 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Rounding out the top four teams were ʻIolani School, Punahou School Team 2, Punahou School Team 1, and Maui High School Team 1.

More than 100 students competed for an all-expense paid trip to the national competition in Washington D.C. As America’s largest and most prestigious science competition for high school students, the National Science Bowl® hosts more than 14,000 students nationwide each year. The teams faced off in a fast-paced question and answer format similar to the TV game show Jeopardy, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth science, physics, energy, and math.

ʻIolaniʻs winning team consisted of Team Captain Tate McAluney, Jake Fleischer, Mika Ishii, Joshua Park, and Kanalu Monaco and the school’s science department will receive $500.

As second place, Punahou School Team 2 received a $400 cash award for their science department. Third place Punahou School Team 1 earned a $300 cash award, and fourth place Maui High School Team 1 secured a $200 cash award for their respective science departments. Event quarterfinalists Kaiser High School, Moanalua High School, McKinley High School Team 2, and Kalani High School Team 1 earned $100 for their respective school’s science departments. James Campbell High School won the Wild Card competition and received a $75 cash award for their science department.

“Congratulations to all of our competitors who demonstrated effective team work, steadfast dedication and practical problem solving,” said Steve Golden, President of the Hawai‘i Science Bowl executive committee. “Mahalo also to the coaches, volunteers, and sponsors who support this educational event, now in its 26th year, as it helps to foster our Hawai‘i youth to excel and further their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

The National Science Bowl® is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. The Hawai’i Science Bowl was co-sponsored by: Hawaiian Airlines, HAWAI’IGAS, Hawai‘i Electric Light Company; Hawaiian Electric Company; Hawaiian Telcom; Honolulu Community College; Maui Electric Company and McKinley Car Wash. Support was also provided by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Education; U.S. Coast Guard; and Hawai‘i Alpha Delta Kappa.