Iolani Palace sells ornaments inspired by Imperial Royal Order of Alexander Nevsky

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Iolani Palace unveiled its 2018 Palace Ornament, based on the historic Imperial Royal Order of Alexander Nevsky.

The dazzling, limited edition ornament is now available to the public.

This year's ornament celebrates the return of this historic object to the Palace.

Following his 1881 World Tour, King Kalakaua sent a diplomatic delegation to attend the imperial coronation of Czar Alexander III, during which he bestowed the Royal Order of Kamehameha I Knight's Grand Cross upon the czar.

A year later, Kalakaua received the Imperial Royal Order of Alex Nevsky on January 21, 1884.

The ornament's design is reminiscent of the dazzling Imperial Order, which is comprised of 609 diamonds and boasts 16.6 carats.

It was recently donated to the Palace by the Estate of Princess Regina Wahiikaahuula Kawananakoa.

The 2018 Palace Ornament retails for $25 and is now available for purchase at the Palace and Gallery Shops. For more information or to place a phone order, call (808) 532-1050.

About Iolani Palace

Iolani Palace is the only official residence of royalty in the United States. King Kalakaua was the first reigning monarch to travel around the world and built Iolani Palace in 1882 to enhance the prestige of Hawaii overseas and to mark Hawaii's status as a modern nation. For more information, please call Iolani Palace at (808) 522-0822 or visit www.iolanipalace.org.