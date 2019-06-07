Investigation continues on former Hawaii couple who died in Fiji

HONOLULU (KHON2) - U.S. authorities are moving forward in the investigation of two former Hawaii residents who became sick and died in Fiji last month.

Tissue samples are on the way to the CDC for testing.

It's unclear what the specimens are or what they'll be tested for.

According to Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Texas residents David and Michelle Paul arrived in Fiji on May 22 for vacation.

After complaining of diarrhea and vomiting, they were treated and later released.

They died days apart over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The cause of death has not been disclosed but Fijian officials say the flu has been ruled out.

The Ministry of Health also said there's no risk to the public at this point in the investigation.