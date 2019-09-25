International Market Place to host job fair Saturday, October 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In preparation for the holidays, International Market Place will host a job fair on Saturday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Candidates will have the opportunity to connect with prospective employers from the center’s stores, and should come prepared to conduct on-the-spot interviews in the center’s Mauka Court located on level 1.

“We’ve had several new merchants join our curated collection of retailers and eateries at the center,” said Malia Zannoni, marketing and sponsorship director for International Market Place. “This is a great opportunity for our merchants and job seekers looking for part-time, full-time and seasonal employment.”

International Market Place merchants are looking to fill various positions, including sales, management, culinary specialists, bilingual staff and more. Participating stores include:

ASICS

Banana Republic

Billabong

Honolulu Cookie Company

island HOLI

Maui Divers Jewelry

National Geographic Fine Art Galleries

Noa Noa

Seafolly Australia

The Shiatsu & Massage Center

Interested candidates should come dressed for an interview and bring several copies of their resume. No appointment is necessary. All applicants will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation upon applying. To learn more about the job fair, click here.