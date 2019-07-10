International Market Place hosts mixology month

It’s mixology month at Internaitonal Market Place in Waikiki.

If you love food and trying unique drinks at a bargain price, this is the perfect for you.

Bartender Kyle Scott and Strip Steak Waikiki assistant general manager James Gonzales tell KHON2 about mixology month.

Q: We have assistant general manager, James Gonzales, and bartender, Kyle Scott, with us from StripSteak Waikiki. StripSteak is one of the seven restaurants participating in the second annual Mixology Month at International Market Place. James, can you tell us about the festivities?

A:We’re excited to be participating for the second year in a row in International Market Place’s annual Mixology Month, which is taking place all month long. The popular event will feature exclusive libations crafted by talented mixologists from the center’s participating restaurants as well as pupu offerings priced at $5 and $10 each. Other event highlights include a thrilling Battle of the Bartenders competition held every Wednesday with the first battle starting tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. and a special Girl’s Night Out event in partnership with the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, both of which StripSteak will be participating in as well.

Q: What does StripSteak’s Mixology Month menu look like?

A: We have an awesome menu line-up this year all for a great price. On our $5 menu we have a summertime strawberry shooter featuring Tito’s vodka, strawberry lime and basil, a Pacific oyster shooter with bloody mary, horseradish and Tito’s vodka, and our Stripsteak slider with caramelized onions, bacon mushrooms and dijonaise. On our $10 menu, we have the Chameleon featuring ichiko blue, lavender, blue chai tea and fresh lime, the riviera lemonade with Distillery no. 209 gin, Lillet Blanc and fresh lemon, instant bacon bao buns with soy-glazed pork belly and shredded cabbage, and a mini bara chirashi bowl featuring daily sashimi, ikura and kizami.

Bartender Kyle Scott demos the chameleon cocktail.

