Inmate attempts to escape Halawa Correctional Facility

A Halawa Correctional Facility inmate attempted to escape on Thursday, 8:26 a.m.

Inmate Bronson Kekuewa tried to leave the facility by climbing an inner security fence near the recreation field at the top of the facility’s Main Street.

He was quickly captured by security staff and taken back inside.

He did not get outside the secured perimeter. A lockdown was ordered and was lifted at 11:36 a.m.

Kekuewa was taken to a nearby hospital emergency room for treatment of lacerations he suffered from the razor wire on the fence.

“The staff’s immediate response to the situation prevented an escape,” said Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda. “I commend them for their quick reaction and a job well done,”

An internal investigation is underway by the Department of Public Safety Internal Affairs Office. State Sheriffs were called for criminal investigation. He is expected to face an added charge for the attempted escape.

Kekuewa is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3 and Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia.