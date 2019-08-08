Initial findings of plane that landed on busy highway July 3 in Kona

A Cessna was forced to land on Waikoloa Road in Kona on July 3.

The initial findings are that the pilot noticed a loss in oil pressure and then lost engine power.

The flight originated from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. It was originally destined for Kona to conduct aerial survey work.

The pilot noticed the loss of oil pressure upon arrival in the area. He headed toward Kona International Airport but lost engine power halfway to the airport.

The pilot was able to glide the aircraft to a highway. The pilot maneuvered to avoid hitting a car, which resulted in it striking a road sign.

The plane came to rest in a ditch. The two people in the plane were uninjured.