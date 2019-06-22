Infectious disease ruled out for Texas couple who vacationed in Fiji

Health officials in Fiji have ruled out an infectious disease as the cause of death for a Texas couple who were there on vacation in May.

According to the country’s health ministry, several tests were conducted in Fiji and overseas.

Local reports say the latest findings have put Fiji in the clear.

Fiji’s health ministry officials say they will continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on further tests.

Officials say that there is no current risk to the public.

The Texas couple, David and Michelle Paul, met and got married in Hawaii before moving to Texas.