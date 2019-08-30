Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A weak surface ridge north of the islands will keep mainly gentle trades around the islands, along with localized daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes as we head into the holiday weekend.

Through Friday, showers will be limited and focused mainly windward and mauka at night, and interior and leeward in the afternoons.

A surface trough to our east will approach the islands on Friday, bringing an increase in showers and uncomfortable humidity for the weekend.

Drier air and locally breezy trades are expected to return by Labor Day.