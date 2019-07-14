Improvements to Ala Moana Park are scheduled to break ground soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city says a project to repave Ala Moana Park Drive is near, and future projects are scheduled to break ground.

For several years, the city has wanted to improve the park and Magic Island. The plan includes adding a dog park near Kewalo Basin, a large playground, and reconfigure parking on the mauka side of Ala Moana Park Drive to add more stalls.

Some like the proposed changes, but some regular park users do not.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell addressed concerns today.

“Most of the park is open,” the mayor said. “We’re not talking about covering most of the area with other structures. The playground is open. It’s not enclosed. It doesn’t have a roof. It’s a playground where people will be out in the sun enjoying the outdoors. So, we are not enclosing anything other than what’s already here. It’s still going to be open for everyone to use.”

The park renovations are both publicly and privately funded for both construction and maintenance. The park drive repaving is set to begin in August and will occur during hours the park is closed.