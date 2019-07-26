‘I’ll never forget them,’ father remembers wife and son who died in suspected drunk driving crash

On Sunday, Mildred and Jacob Jouvenat were heading to pick up the family’s youngest son from a friend’s house when they were hit by a truck that crossed the center line.

The driver of the truck that caused the crash was taken to the hospital.

Mildred was killed on the scene.

Jacob was rushed the hospital, but didn’t make it.

David Jouvenat, Mildred’s husband and Jacob’s father is still coming to grips with what happened.

“I would love to see my wife and son again… walk up to me and give me a kiss and say we’re here dad. We’re here hun. But that’s not going to happen. That was stolen by a drunk driver,” said Jouvenat.

He said his wife Mildred was a loving mother, who always put family first, and his eldest son Jacob was kind and intelligent. He was supposed to start high school in a couple weeks.

“He was a beautiful child with a warm heart,” said Jouvenat. “Jacob was too young.”

The family had made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

“It comes time for him to move to the operating room, the family and friends line the hallway as well as the hospital staff in ICU, in a line up of honor,” said Jouvenat. “I was awestruck.”

Jouvenat said, it only made his resolve to stop drunk driving stronger.

On Friday, he and his younger son will be sign waving with members of Maui police, MADD and other community groups on the corner of Piilani Highway and Lipoa Street in Kihei. It will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“If you pick up a drink and you go driving, that’s a preventable incident. It’s not an accident,” said Jouvenat. “It was preventable. Somebody could have grabbed his keys.”

He said people have so many options now, from car-sharing services to taxis, or even calling a friend. He wants people to remember to not take the risk of driving intoxicated, because he doesn’t want to see this happen again to someone else’s family.

“I’ll never forget them. I always am looking for them to walk around the corner and be perfectly okay. I’m looking for that every day,” said Jouvenat.

To visit the family’s GoFundMe page, you can click on this link.