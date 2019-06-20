If you don’t take off your shoes at home, you could risk your health

A University of Arizona study has confirmed something Hawaii residents know all too well.

It’s a good idea to take off your shoes when you get home.

According to the study, traces of bacteria were found on the bottom and inside of 97 percent of the shoes tested.

It’s bacteria that can cause respiratory illnesses, even E. coli, among others.

Scientists found that washing the shoes with detergent helps to kill germs.

But the Hawaii and Japan tradition of taking shoes off before going in the house seems like a much simpler way to stop the spread of germs.