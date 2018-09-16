Iao State Monument closed due to weather conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The DLNR Division of State Parks is closing Iao State Monument on Saturday due to heavy rainfall, high winds and high water levels in the Wailuku River. There is the potential for downed trees and debris.

Additionally the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife reports all DOFAW lands on Maui are now open with the following exceptions:

The Kahakuloa Game Management Area, Poelua Road access is not passable due to erosion. work to repair it is ongoing and it will remain closed until further notice. The Waikalae access road is open and passable.

Kula Forest Reserve remains closed for annual maintenance through November 2.