A 60-year-old woman has died in an early morning car crash on Hawaii island.

Fire officials received the first call a little after 5 a.m.

The woman was reportedly walking along Highway 130 where she was struck by an SUV.

The Hawaii Police Department reports that Highway 130 is closed at the Kamaili intersection in the Puna District.

The road will be closed for several hours. There is no detour.