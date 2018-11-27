Husband of UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich pleads not guilty to assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The husband of UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich pleaded not guilty to her assault Monday.

Arnold Berdon III appeared in court on a second-degree assault charge.

Court documents claim Berdon attacked Ostovich, both 27, early Sunday morning, Nov. 18, following an argument inside their Waianae home.

Ostovich was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone and other injuries that forced her out of a UFC match again Paige VanZant that was scheduled for Jan. 19, 2019.

Berdon is free after posting $75,000 bail. He is expected back in court on Dec. 18.

