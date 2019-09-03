Hurricane season update – Warm ocean causes concern

Hurricane Dorian has been buffeting the Bahamas almost non-stop.

In Hawaii — we are half-way through our hurricane season.

Forecasters initially predicted a more active-than usual season — but so far the islands have been spared.

We wanted to get an update on what you can expect.

Twenty one heat records were set across the islands in August.

It’s too soon to know if, like July — August will be the hottest on-record. But we learned today that warmer ocean temperatures are partly to blame for our heat and our humidity.

Tom Birchard, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service, says, “Sometimes those temperatures have been about two to four degrees above normal and so that’s the ocean that the tradewinds are blowing over. And so they’re picking up more moisture. So the air coming over the islands is more moist than normal and that’s what makes it feel sticky and makes it harder for us to cool off.”

Warm ocean waters are a breeding ground for hurricanes.

Birchard says, “In August, just a couple weeks ago or so, the Climate Prediction Center said that El Nino had ended. And so that prediction for a busier-than-normal season, was sort of based on the fact that El Nino would continue on through the summer.”

However, he says, “El Nino’s only one fact to consider in the general flow of the atmosphere as far as developing tropical cyclones. And so the warmer-than-normal temperatures near and upstream of the islands in some of the Genesis areas, can help fuel new storms.”

So, he says, it is not time to let our guard down.

Birchard says the wind shear that was our saving grace with Erick, Flossie, Lane — and others — is not permanent — and changes from week to week.

We’re able to show you — thanks to forecasting tools — what it looked like earlier today when a tropical cyclone in the Western Pacific — met up with wind shear.

Birchard says, This is a pretty good graphic depiction of what you might call a decapitation of a tropical cyclone where the low level center’s tracking along wIth the tradewinds, but the upper level winds out of the Northwest here are keeping the thunderstorms away from the center. So when that happens, usually, the low-level center will continue for a couple days before it just dissipates.”

He says the heat won’t last forever.

“I think we’re about a month away from finally seeing some relief, so my advice would be to hang in there, otherwise, hit the beach.”

Some more positive notes from Birchard:

First, the month-after-month heat we’ve been enduring is not necessarily part of a long-term trend.

And — after three hurricanes named Flossie — even though none caused damage in the islands — Honolulu forecasters are going to petition national officials to retire the name.