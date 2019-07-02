Hurricane Barbara strengthens to a category 4 hurricane and is now located far east of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the 5:00 a.m. update by the NHC, Hurricane Barbara remains a category 4 hurricane Tuesday morning.

Satellite data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have

increased to near 130 mph with higher gusts.

The eye of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 122.2 West.

Barbara is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h).

A decrease in forward speed is expected to begin Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the northwest in a day or two.

Hurricane Barbara will likely begin to weaken on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 948 mb (28.00 inches).

