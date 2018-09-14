Hundreds on Molokai still out of power after Olivia

MOLOKAI (KHON2) - Gusty winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Olivia have left hundreds on Molokai without power.

Maui Electric crews are currently working to restore 300 customers in the Kaluakoi area of Molokai.

After assessing the damage, crews are now repairing damaged electrical equipment. However, due to the nature of the repair work needing to be done, these affected customers should still prepare for possible overnight outages.

On the east end of Molokai, about 400 customers are being asked to prepare for an extended overnight outage Thursday evening through Friday, Sept. 14.

Due to the severe weather conditions that caused heavy rains, the grounds are currently saturated, causing additional trees to come down onto utility poles and bringing down more power lines Thursday.

Molokai crews, along with additional workers from Maui, are continuing to make repairs. However, due to the extensive damages and repair work involved, full restorations cannot be completed by Thursday evening.

Kilohana Elementary in Kaunakakai remains out of power. It is the only Department of Education school that will remain closed Friday.

“Olivia dealt a devastating blow to Molokai, and we know everyone who was affected wants life and business to return to normal as soon as possible,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric. “We have deployed additional crews and resources, and we won’t stop working until every customer’s electricity is back on.”

Should customers experience an outage or encounter downed power lines, please report them to Maui Electric’s trouble line at 871-7777 on Maui or toll-free for Lanai or Molokai at 1-877-871-8461.