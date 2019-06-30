Hundreds honor Beth Chapman at a memorial

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hundreds gathered in Waikiki on Saturday afternoon, June 29, in honor of Beth Chapman.

The memorial for the reality TV star was held at Fort DeRussy Beach.

It began with a Hawaiian prayer service followed by a paddle-out, which her husband Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman participated in after the service.

Fans from all over the country joined in to pay their respects.

“We are actually huge fans of the show. We were pretty devastated that Beth died so we made it all the way out here to pay our respects and show some love,” said fan from Connecticut Sophie Myrill.

“We wanted to honor beth,” said another fan from Las Vegas Georgia Parker. “We are broken hearted for her family. We’ve got them in our thoughts and prayers and we wish them the best. I was very fortunate that I was able to come out and honor her today.”

Beth Chapman died after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday at age 51.