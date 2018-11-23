Hundreds head to malls for last minute Thanksgiving Shopping

HONOLULU (KHON2) - This Thanksgiving, many shoppers say they're on the lookout for toys and home items. With the bulk of people at Ala Moana checking out stores like Macys or the Disney Store to find families and friends the perfect gifts.

The line snaked outside Target Ala Moana with people lining up five hours even before the store opened, but that was just the beginning for many shoppers.

"We're going to walk around the mall a couple hours, and then go to Target, Best Buy, Home Depot... all that," said Richard Kimbrel, Thanksgiving shopper. "We're going to be shopping all night, and I work tomorrow. Going straight work."

For some, this was their first time shopping on Thanksgiving.

"This is the first time we got to come on thanksgiving day actually. We never come thanksgiving day, it's always the next day, so this is a treat for us," said Michelle Kau. "It doesn't feel as crowded as black friday. We're having fun at least I'm here with my whole family."

The most popular stores were Macy's, Target, Victoria's Secret and the Disney Store, with many looking for presents to buy.

"We don't have Disney in Australia and shipping is very expensive so we're here to buy seven grandchildren's presents," said Ruth Cullen, an Australian visitor.

Tourist Steve Henneberry bought is grandaughter a travel bag from the Disney Store.

"But this was a great deal... It was $15 off plus, and additional 20 percent, so can't go wrong," said Henneberry.

For others, it was all about giving gifts to themselves while staying on budget.

Thanksgiving shopper Hong Vo says she bought a knife set, rug, pillows, crock pot and cups for $50 at Macy's.

"I look forward to this day. You get the most savings I believe, yeah," said Mary Toves, an avid Black Friday shopper.