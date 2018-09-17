Hundreds greet Hikianalia as it arrives at San Francisco's Hyde Street Pier

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The voyaging canoe Hikianalia arrived in San Francisco's Hyde Street Pier Sunday afternoon for a welcome ceremony.

The canoe sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge at about noon, accompanied by a group of outrigger canoes.

Governor David Ige was on board the vessel to welcome the crew which made the approximately 2,800 mile journey from Hawaii.

On September 17 and 18 between 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Hikianalia will be open for free dockside tours.

From September 19-22, the canoe will sail to Sausalito, then to Half Moon Bay on September 23-26.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

• Monterey Harbor – Sept. 26-Oct. 3

• Ventura Harbor – Oct. 6 -10

• Channel Islands Harbor – Oct. 10-14

• Santa Cruz Island – Oct. 14-16

• King Harbor – Oct. 17-22

• Dana Point – Oct. 23-30