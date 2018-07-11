Hui car share service launches in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A round-trip, station-based car share service has launched in Hawaii.

Hui allows its members to locate, reserve, and manage payments via mobile app.

The service also utilizes Toyota's Smart Key Box technology, which generates a digital key that allows Hui users to lock and unlock, as well as start vehicles via smartphone.

Seventy Hui vehicles are now available for reservations by the hour or day at more than 25 locations throughout Honolulu. Vehicles available at launch include higher-end Toyota Prius, Prius Prime and Camry XSE models, as well as Lexus RX 350 Luxury and RX F Sport vehicles.

A valid driver's license and acceptable driving record are required.

Hui vehicles are parked in marked, reserved stalls for easy pick-up and drop-off. Locations around Honolulu include Ala Moana Center, Foodland, Hawaii Pacific University, Hawaii Pacific Health, and several locations throughout Ward Village.

New users will be automatically enrolled in Hui's ELITE membership plan, which features pricing starting at $9.95/hour and $79.95/day plus a monthly fee that will be waived for at least the first three months after launch.

All membership plans include gas, insurance, taxes, fees, and 24/7 roadside assistance in the reservation cost.

The program was developed by Servco Pacific Inc. and Toyota Connected North America, with plans to expand both on Oahu and to neighbor islands.

For more information on pricing, all station locations, and terms of service visit www.drivehui.com.