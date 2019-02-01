Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $11,382,280, renewing support for 26 previously funded homeless assistance programs in the State of Hawaii and U.S. Territory of Guam.

These funds, provided through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, are part of the approximately $2 billion awarded to support 5,800 local programs nationwide on the front lines of serving individuals and families enduring homelessness. View a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded funding.

"At this time of year, thousands of local homeless assistance providers receive federal funding to operate and maintain stable housing for those living in our shelter system and on our streets," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "Renewing these grants will come as a huge relief to these providers, and it will allow them to continue their work to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors."

“Thanks to the dedicated staff of HUD’s Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs, HUD awarded these much-anticipated funds immediately following the reopening of the federal government, said HUD Regional Administrator James Stracner. “With this targeted investment, HUD continues supporting effective community-based programs that deliver housing and services to meet the needs of homeless Hawaiians and Guamanians.”

HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions to assist homeless individuals and families, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

HUD continues to challenge state and local planning organizations called "Continuums of Care" to support their highest performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting the needs of persons enduring homelessness in their communities. Many of these state and local planners also embraced HUD's call to shift funds from existing underperforming projects to create new ones that are based on best practices that will further their efforts to prevent and end homelessness.

Last December, local communities reported homelessness in the U.S. remained largely unchanged in 2018. Based upon these reports, HUD's 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 552,830 persons endured homelessness on a single night in 2018, an increase of 0.3 percent since 2017. The number of families with children enduring homelessness declined 2.7 percent since 2017 and 29 percent since 2010. Local communities also reported a continuing trend in reducing veteran homelessness across the country - the number of homeless veterans fell 5.4 percent since January 2017 and by 49 percent since 2010.

The agency will announce new project awards on a later date.