HPD’s role in Kealoha’s $250,000 severance payout

HONOLULU (KHON2) – What role did the Honolulu Police Department have in the $250,000 severance payout to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha?

That was one of the questions raised by the police commission to Chief Susan Ballard today.

Ballard says HPD was opposed to the Kealoha deal and continually ignored when they tried to warn the commission of wrongdoing by Kealoha.

The former police chief is supposed to pay back the money after being found guilty of corruption.

“There were signs all the way down the line and for people to say that HPD never came forward and did anything, we came forward many, many different occasions. We went to the ethics commission and that was shut down. We wrote letters they were ignored,” said Police Chief Ballard.

Police Commissioner Loretta Sheehan commended Ballard for her honesty.

Sheehan agreed that communication between HPD and the commission is essential to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.

Sheehan also pledged that the commission would do things differently than it has in the past.