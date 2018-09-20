HPD spreads aloha with lip sync challenge video

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Honolulu Police Department officer with talent as a fire dancer showcases his skills in the department's lip sync challenge video.

Honolulu police are spreading some aloha by taking part in a fun online video challenge.

HPD just posted a video to its website, showing police officers taking part in the famous lip-sync challenge.

They chose a very familiar tune here in the islands, "Spread a Little Aloha" by Manao Company.

Click here to watch the entire video.

The goal of the challenge is to bring some aloha to law enforcement nationwide.

"One of our officers asked if he could coordinate and do it, of course i said go for it," Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said, adding it was paid for by HPD. "It did not cost the city a penny. Every talent you see in the video are HPD officers or civilian officers. You're going to see the wide range of talent within HPD."

Chief Ballard hopes the video also helps as a recruiting tool for the department.