HPD sergeant pleads not guilty after abuse of family member charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Police Sergeant Darren Cachola had his arraignment and plea hearing on May 22, 2019, after his wife pressed charges for abuse of a family member and two counts of harassment.

But Cachola was not in court and instead had his attorney there on his behalf.

According to court files, he plead not guilty and asked for no bail.

The judge reduced his bail from $1,500 to $200.

A jury trial was requested and the judge scheduled another arraignment and plea for June 3. At that date, a trial date will be scheduled.

