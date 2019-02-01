HPD misconduct report reveals multiple officers found driving under the influence of alcohol

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Police Department has released a new report outlining misconduct within the department.

In 2018 there were 21 officers that were disciplined for misconduct, with three officers recommended to be discharged. There were less officers cited for misconduct in 2018 compared to 2017.

One of the most egregious misconduct cases listed was of an officer under the color of police authority who engaged in sexual activity while on duty.

Because of this, police initiated a sexual assault incident in the second and fourth degree.

That officer was discharged from the force pending a grievance, but it may take years for the case to be finalized.

The report shows that some cases dating back to 2015, weren't settled until this year.

Three officers were also found driving under the influence of alcohol.

In each of those cases, a collision was involved, and in one case, the officer was driving a subsidized police vehicle.

In another instance, an off-duty officer collided with a traffic light post and a bus stop shelter.

That officer was suspended for six months.

While some of the misconduct incidents involve criminal behavior, the names of the officers are not included in the report, which can be found below.