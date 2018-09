Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

KAAAWA (KHON2) - Both lanes of Kamehameha Highway are back open after they were closed for an hour Sunday night as police investigated a crash in Kaaawa.

According to EMS, a 42-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle while on the turn near Crouching Lion. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Initially it was reported the victim was in critical condition.