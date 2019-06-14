HPD continues search for four suspects in armed robbery at a park near UH Manoa

Honolulu Police are continuing to search for the suspects involved in an armed car-jacking and robbery in Manoa.

It happened ​​​at Kanewai Community Park near the University of Hawaii’s Hawaiian Studies building around 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.

Witnesses said that they saw a person walk up to a vehicle in the parking lot—then pull out a gun.

According to police, the two victims reported that the suspects, two women and two men, came to the park in what officials believe was a stolen car.

The group then stole a truck, keys, cash, and a phone from the two men.

Police said that the victims were not injured.

