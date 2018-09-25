Local News

HPD, city investigating claim DMV worker made unwanted advances during road test

HONOLULU (KHON) - Both the Honolulu Police Department and the city are investigating a sex assault claim made against a city DMV worker.

The victim says the worker made unwanted advances during a road test.

"The Department of Customer Services takes an allegation such as this extremely seriously," said Department of Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with the police as we conduct our own internal investigation. The contract hire examiner in question is not conducting road tests at this time."

The case has been classified as fourth-degree sex assault.

No arrests have been made.

