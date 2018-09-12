How winds, rain from Tropical Storm Olivia could impact Hawaii by area

MAKAWAO (KHON2) - Tropical Storm Olivia could bring strong winds first, then heavy rain.

Eric Lau, a meteorologist with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, says winds could increase starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. Then moisture behind Olivia could bring heavy rainfall starting Wednesday.

"With the mountainous terrain, a lot of the winds can be accelerated over mountains, around valleys, through valleys, and kind of gaps between the mountaintop, and also the mountaintops can also enhance rainfall. So really, we can still see some potentially damaging effects from wind and potential flash flooding from rainfall," Lau explained.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters predict the following: