How to stay safe when crossing the street

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's only July, and we've already had more pedestrian fatalities on Oahu than all of last year. According to HPD, 11 pedestrians were killed on our roads in 2017. So far this year, 15 people have been killed either walking along or trying to cross the road.

Barbara Kim Stanton of AARP Hawaii says the rising number of pedestrian deaths so far this year on Oahu is concerning.

"You can see that we definitely have a big problem in Hawaii to make it safer for everybody," said Barbara Kim Stanton, AARP Hawaii State Director.

Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock lives and works in Chinatown and says she has almost been hit quite a few times on these streets.

"When you're about to get hit, it's a very frightening experience. I wouldn't wish that on people," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, Chinatown neighborhood board member.



"Every time you step out there out of you home you have to be careful because you can be hit from any direction," said Stanton.

She urges pedestrians to always make eye contact with a driver, look left, then right, then left again before stepping onto the road and also wear bright colors to ensure drivers can see you, especially at night.

"Don't assume that you are safe even if you are in a marked crosswalk and your light is your light because there are people around you that are not careful," said Shubert-Kwock.

For more pedestrian safety information, you can check out the Department of Transportation's website here or the graphic below.