How to protect your home during a tropical storm or hurricane

HONOLULU (KHON2) - For many of us, the best place to ride out the storm is at home. So how do you keep your family and your property safe?

Protecting your windows is critical. There's little time left. So there are other safety tips to keep in mind.

Dennis Hwang literally wrote the book on keeping your property safe during a storm. He's the the co-author of "The Homeowner's Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards." The first thing he suggests is for people to clear any loose items in their yards.

"Especially the table, the chairs, the framing. They could all become projectiles. So very important, anything that's not fastened inside your house," Hwang said.

Those items can easily fly through a window. So Hwang says the best way to protect your windows is with plywood boards at least a half inch thick. You can put them on easily and securely using storm panel screws.

"When there's penetration in the window, there's internal pressurization. It's more likely for the roof to come off. So nothing goes inside the envelope of your house. So you don't want to leave a crack open. You don't want to put masking tape on your window," Hwang said.

You would need to board the windows before tropical storm winds arrive. So probably by tomorrow.

If you are going to shelter in place make sure you're not in a flood zone or at a place that's at risk of flooding. Take cover away from the windows and in the lowest portion of the house.

"The reason is when there's hurricane force winds, everything peel away like an onion. It goes from the outside, and you want to stay on the inside," said Hwang.

Experts say you should also secure valuables like important documents and jewelry in a waterproof bag. And for insurance purposes, take pictures of your valuables along with their serial number.

"Photos are very helpful because you can document your inventory at home, your personal property, stereo equipment, TV's," said Mike Mishima of DTRIC Insurance.

You can also keep documents and other valuables in a safe. But make sure it's waterproof.