HONOLULU (KHON2) — We now know how much it costs to send Honolulu police officers to the Big Island to assist with the demonstration on Mauna Kea.

The Honolulu Police Dept. is asking for more than $162,000 to reimburse the department for overtime, airfare and vehicle shipment costs.

To help keep roadways clear, 56 officers served for a week on the Big Island.

The State Attorney General’s Office will reimburse the money.