HONOLULU (KHON2) – After a request by the City Council, he Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) provided the number of visitors at Hanauma Bay since the beginning of 2019.

January —65,710

February —61,276

March—75,819

April — 66,979

May —64,459

June—80,682

July —93,284

Hanauma Bay has seen a total of 508,209 visitors from the start of the year to July 2019.