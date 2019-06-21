How did Ala Moana Shopping Center look 60 years ago?

The world’s largest open-air shopping center will celebrate its 60th anniversary on August 13.

“Ala Moana Center has gone through many transformations over the years, but the loyalty of our customers, merchants and employees has always remained the same,” said Ala Moana Center’s Senior General Manager Francis Cofran. “We look forward to serving the local community as the leader in retail, fashion, dining, and entertainment for many years to come.”

Ala Moana Center first opened its doors on August 13, 1959 with just over 650,000 square feet of retail space to accommodate 87 merchants.

Among the original tenants, seven are still open today, including Long’s Drugs, Foodland (now Foodland Farms), Reyn’s (now Reyn Spooner), Shirokiya (now Shirokiya Japan Village Walk), Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office and Watumull’s.

Over the past six decades, Ala Moana Center has gone through a number of transformations with major renovation and expansion projects, including the most recent Ewa Wing Expansion which was completed in November 2015.

The Center now boasts 2.4-million-square-feet of retail space and is home to more than 350 stores and restaurants.

Today, Ala Moana Center attracts 52 million shopping visitations each year.

From July through August, the center will have 60 days worth of special promotions, entertainment, and 60th anniversary-themed events.

It will include in-store sales and events, and more.

Participating restaurants will also feature special 60th anniversary themed and inspired menus throughout July and August.