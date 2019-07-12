Household hazardous waste collection set for July 13 and 14 on Kauai

County officials are announcing that residential-generated household hazardous waste (HHW) will be accepted free of charge on July 13 and 14.

Among the items that will be accepted are automotive products, lead-acid batteries, lawn and garden products, oil-based paints, thinners and stains, fluorescent lights, batteries, and more.

The collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

Anaina Hou Community Park (Kilauea Mini-Golf), 5-2723 Kuhio Highway, on Saturday, July 13

Kapaa Base Yard, 4900 Kahau Road, on Saturday, July 13

Hanapepe Refuse Transfer Station, 4380 Lele Road, on Sunday, July 14

Kauai Resource Center, 3460 Ahukini Road, on Sunday, July 14

In addition, latex paint will not be accepted, as it is not considered household hazardous waste.

For instructions on how to dispose of latex paints or how to dispose of HHW items on your own as well as a list of acceptable HHW items, please visit the county website at www.kauai.gov/hhw.

If there are any questions or concerns about either event please call the County Solid Waste Office at 241-4841.