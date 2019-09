A two-alarm fire on Winant Street in Kalihi sent black plumes of smoke sailing across the skies.

The smoke could be seen from downtown.

There were three people home when the fire broke out.

According to a neighbor, he alerted them to the fire and told them to get out.

Seven people live in the house.

The cause and estimated damages are not known at this time.

We will update this story with more information as details emerge.