Hotel, union reach tentative agreement, vote begins for workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After more than seven weeks, the union representing workers from five Hawaii hotels has reached a tentative agreement with owner Kyo-ya.

Nearly 3,000 workers have been on strike since Oct. 8 as UNITE HERE Local 5 pushed for wage increases and benefits that it said would afford members to work only one job.

“We’re grateful for the solidarity of our fellow union members and the support of the entire community,” said union president Gemma Weinstein.

“The new agreement meets the needs of our employees and Kyo-ya,” said the management of Kyo-ya. “We look forward to welcoming them back and look forward to more years of working together to successfully provide world-class service to our guests. We also want to thank the community for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”

Picket lines will remain in place until the agreement is ratified. Voting will take place throughout the day with polls closing at 7:30 p.m.

The strike affected five hotels owned by Kyo-ya and operated by Marriott: Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and Sheraton Maui.

