Hotel security guard critically injured in attack over loud music complaint

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

Hawaii Island police have charged three suspects with Attempted Murder following an attack on a 63-year-old hotel security guard who was responding to a complaint about loud noise.

According to investigators, the assault happened Monday around 12:25 am at a hotel on Palani Road in Kona. Responding officers found the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot. Police say the security guard got into a verbal confrontation with a group of people in an SUV over loud music being played from the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspects pulled the victim out of the hotel’s security golf cart, punching and kicking him. They say the victim appeared to go unconscious but the attack continued. He was later airlifted to a hospital on Oahu in critical condition.

Police charged Wesley Samoa, Lama Lauvao and Natisha Tautalatasi with 2nd degree Attempted Murder and set bail at $250,000.00 each.