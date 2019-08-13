Hooponopono workshop attracts a new generation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Practitioners met Sunday to continue their revitalization efforts for the Hawaiian practice of hooponopono.

Aha Kane put on the gathering featuring master or haku hooponopono and students.

The goal is to increase the traditional practice among young people with previously dwindling numbers.

About 200 people were selected to participate. The others who wanted to attend had to be turned away with limited spots available.

“There has been so much interest in Hooponopono” said Carol Malina Kaulukukui. “I think people in the community have been waiting for this opportunity for a long long time. I am not surprised.”

“We want them to come about with to stand in the foot steps of our ancestors with the same knowledge that we have and even greater,” said Earl Kawaa.

Aha Kane welcomes those who wish to join them at a gathering of their hooponopono schools from across the islands.

For more information on Aha Kane log onto www.ahakane.org