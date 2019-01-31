Honolulu Zoo elephant Vaigai makes her pick for Sunday's Big Game Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Honolulu (KHON2) - In a new Honolulu Zoo tradition started this year, Vaigai, the zoo’s 33-year-old Asian elephant, picked the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia.

As zoo visitors watched in anticipation, Vaigai made her pick by choosing a watermelon with a carving of the Rams logo. On Sunday, we will find out if Vaigai’s prediction rings true, or if the New England Patriots will play the role of spoiler for her first-ever Super Bowl pick! Vaigai came to the Honolulu Zoo from India in 1992 and shares her habitat with a second Asian elephant, Mari, who is 43 years old.

In combination with today’s event, Mayor Kirk Caldwell has polls on his Twitter and Facebook feeds for folks to participate in the fun and pick their Super Bowl winner. The polls will remain active until kickoff of Sunday’s big game.

The watermelons were donated by Service Systems Associates, the zoo’s concessionaire, while the carvings were done by Tommy Notario, the zoo’s Chef de Cuisine.