What will be open, closed on Oahu as Tropical Storm Olivia passes
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city's Emergency Operations Center will go into partial activation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with full activation at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Shelters will open at 8 p.m. island-wide for residents as a last resort.
- Brigham Young University Hawaii
- Ewa Mahiko District Park
- Kailua District Park
- Kalihi Valley District Park
- Kaneohe District Park
- Manoa District Park
- Wahiawa District Park
- Waianae District Park
Municipal golf courses will remain open, as will public schools.
Sunset on the Beach will be canceled on Friday, and rescheduled for Sunday.
City and County workers must report to work.
All parks will remain open except for Hanauma Bay, which will be closed Wednesday. All beach goers are urged to pay attention to lifeguards.
TheBus will continue as normal.
Trash pickup will continue as normal.
Outreach service providers will reach out to Oahu's homeless population to ensure their safety.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the city's hotline will be available at 768-2489.