What will be open, closed on Oahu as Tropical Storm Olivia passes

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city's Emergency Operations Center will go into partial activation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with full activation at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Shelters will open at 8 p.m. island-wide for residents as a last resort.

Brigham Young University Hawaii

Ewa Mahiko District Park

Kailua District Park

Kalihi Valley District Park

Kaneohe District Park

Manoa District Park

Wahiawa District Park

Waianae District Park

Municipal golf courses will remain open, as will public schools.

Sunset on the Beach will be canceled on Friday, and rescheduled for Sunday.

City and County workers must report to work.

All parks will remain open except for Hanauma Bay, which will be closed Wednesday. All beach goers are urged to pay attention to lifeguards.

TheBus will continue as normal.

Trash pickup will continue as normal.

Outreach service providers will reach out to Oahu's homeless population to ensure their safety.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the city's hotline will be available at 768-2489.