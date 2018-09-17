Honolulu ranks among the top for "most fun" cities in America

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Living in paradise is not only a dream for many, but apparently it's a lot of fun too!

A new study by Wallethub released on Monday breaks down the "most fun" cities in America.

Honolulu ranked number 12 out of 182 cities, meanwhile Pearl City rounded out the list and came in at the "least fun" city in the nation.

Wallethub compared 180 cities around the country based on categories such as movie costs, amount of fitness centers and open hours of breweries.

Checking-in at the top spot was the 9th island!

Las Vegas was considered the "most fun" city in America.

